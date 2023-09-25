Russians shell Nikopol district in Dnipro region with artillery and drones

The Russian army terrorised Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region all day, and in the evening it attacked Nikopol itself. The consequences are being investigated.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, Nikopol district suffered from enemy attacks again. In the morning and afternoon, the Russian army terrorised the Marhanets community. They shelled it with heavy artillery. It also used two kamikaze drones. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV," he wrote.

In the evening, the Russians also shelled Nikopol. The consequences are currently being established by experts.

According to the RMA, there were no casualties or injuries. In other areas of the region, the day passed quietly.

