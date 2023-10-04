NATO-Ukraine Council discussed implementation of decisions of Vilnius Summit

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held in Brussels. The meeting took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Secretary General of NATO Mircha Joane with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The NATO-Ukraine Council held a meeting to confirm NATO's long-term support for Ukraine and to implement the decisions of the Vilnius Summit. The Deputy Secretary-General emphasized that the security of Ukraine is of great importance to the Alliance. He highly appreciated the efforts of the Allies and Ukraine aimed at the quick implementation of the decisions of the Vilnius Summit," the press service of the Alliance said in a statement.

NATO also noted that allies continue to provide substantial assistance to Ukraine, including through NATO's comprehensive aid package, as well as advancing "important work to ensure full interoperability of Ukrainian forces with NATO." "All this means that Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before," the message emphasizes.

The decision to create the NATO-Ukraine Council was made at the summit of the alliance in Vilnius. This is a joint body in which NATO countries and Ukraine meet for consultations on crises and decision-making as equals. The current meeting was the third. In July, the Council met on the initiative of the Ukrainian side at the level of ambassadors to discuss the escalation of the security situation in the Black Sea caused by Russia's actions.