While the Russian Ministry of Defense is telling how it "destroyed another Ukrainian drone" in the Belgorod region, our sources from the SSU provided a video of a successful attack on the Krasna Yaruga electrical substation. The enemy’s military facilities were connected to it. The video shows how the drones hit the target.

This was reported to Censor.NET by its own sources in the SSU.

The regular work of the special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine to make the occupiers understand that a blackout in response to numerous attacks on the energy infrastructure from their side is a reality that is already on their doorstep.

