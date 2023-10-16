Court sent under night house arrest brigadier of Dnipro TDF Vodolazkyi

At a meeting on October 16, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a measure of restraint in the form of night house arrest for the commander of the 128th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF), Oleksandr Vodolazkyi.

According to Censor.NET, the military posted this on his Facebook page.

"Prosecutors demanded arrest for 60 days in a pre-trial detention center. But the lawyers completely destroyed the falsified fabricated evidence of the prosecutors. There was pressure from above on the judge, but still, he made an interim decision," Vodolazkyi wrote, adding: "There are at least two more months of court hearings ahead. I hope that truth and justice will prevail."

It will be recalled that the SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) reported the suspicion to the commander of the 128th brigade of the Dnipro Military District, Oleksandr Vodolazkyi. He is accused of exceeding his official duties for the fact that in early March 2022, his brigade built platoon strongholds and blocking points on the Dnipro Embankment on leased plots of private entrepreneurs.

Vodolazkyi was searched. On October 16, he was summoned for interrogation by the SBI (State Bureau of Investigation), after which a court hearing was held to choose a measure of restraint.

