Our soldiers are firmly holding defense in direction of Avdiivka, - Tarnavsky

Four units of special equipment were destroyed in the Tavria direction. In total, the enemy carried out 37 airstrikes, carried out 39 combat encounters, and launched 1,112 artillery barrages.

This was announcedby the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiyivsk direction. The enemy's offensive actions in the Novokalynovy, Avdiyvka, Opytny and Pervomaisky districts were unsuccessful," the message reads.

It is also noted that units of missile troops and artillery from the "Tavria" air defense system carried out 1,146 fire missions during the day.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 381 people. 5 occupiers surrendered. 32 units of military equipment were destroyed, in particular, 2 tanks, 4 ACVs, 5 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, 14 UAVs, 9 vehicles, and 4 units of special equipment.

At the same time, as Tarnavskyi adds, an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues.

