Zaluzhnyi: They send messages of provocative nature on my behalf

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi warned that discrediting and provocative proposals and requests are being sent to famous people on his behalf.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I received information that someone using my name is sending private messages to certain famous people with requests and offers of a discrediting and provocative nature.

I ask anyone who receives something like this not to trust the content of the message," he wrote.

Zaluzhniy emphasized that he does not own the Telegram account @Zaluzhnyi_ua, nor other accounts under the name "Valerii Zaluzhnyi", etc.

"All of them are fake," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

Zaluzhnyi's only verified channel is here. He also has official pages on Facebook and X.