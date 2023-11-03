IAEA conducted another rotation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

At the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted another rotation of the staff of the permanent monitoring mission.

this was reported by the SNRI.

"On November 2, 2023, another rotation of the staff of the permanent monitoring mission of the IAEA at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is occupied by the Russian military, took place. This is the 14th group of experts of the Agency since the establishment of the permanent monitoring mission at the ZNPP," the message reads.

It is noted that the permanent monitoring mission of the IAEA has been operating at the occupied ZNPP since September 2022.

IAEA experts also work at the Khmelnytsky, Rivne, and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants, as well as at the Chornobyl NPP.

