Russian missile was shot down in Kropyvnytsky district
A Russian missile was shot down in the Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Andrii Raikovych, Censor.NET reports.
"Enemy missile attack. The air defense system worked. A missile was shot down in the Kropyvnytsky district," the statement said.
Information on the consequences is being clarified.
Earlier, an explosion was reported in the city.
