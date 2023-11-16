"Dyki Shershni" FPV drones destroyed two enemy self-propelled guns and truck with gun. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used "Dyki Shershni" drones to destroy two enemy self-propelled artillery systems - 2s3 Akatsia and 2s4 Tiulpan - and an enemy truck with a trailed gun.

Recently, we have sent a batch of FPV drones "Dyki Shershni" to the company of the"HILLS" UAV strike company of the 92nd Brigade and they have used them with maximum effect! In particular, together with the reconnaissance of the 80th Separate Airmobile Brigade, 3 units of enemy equipment were destroyed in the Bakhmut sector:



▪️SPG 2s3 "Akatsia" - destroyed

Armament: 152 mm cannon

Range: up to 20 km

Cost: $1 million



▪️SPG 2S4 Tiulpan - destroyed

Armament: 240 mm cannon

Range: up to 20 km



▪️KAMAZ with a cannon - destroyed

