Court left Kolomoiskyi in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal partially changed the measure of restraint for Ihor Kolomoiskyi. The businessman will remain in custody until December 2, not until January 2, 2024

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The suspect's lawyer said that such an amount was too much for the oligarch. He insisted that the measure of restraint should be changed to house arrest since Kolomoiskyi needs treatment.

It will be recalled that on September 2, the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) informed Kolomoiskyi about the suspicion of fraud and legalization of property in another case. In this case, we are talking about the legalization of more than UAH 500 million of illegal income through Privatbank in 2013-2020.

Read more: Kolomoiskyi was left in pre-trial detention for another 2 months

On the same day, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi to be detained in custody for two months in Dnipro, with the possibility of bail of more than UAH 500 million. He is currently in a pre-trial detention center.

On September 15, the SSU and BES informed Kolomoiskyi of another suspicion of the appropriation of Privatbank's funds in the total amount of UAH 5.8 billion in the period from 2013 to 2014.

On September 16, the court re-selected Kolomoiskyi's preventive measure - the amount of the bail was increased to 3 billion 891 million hryvnias.

Read more: Court kept Kolomoisky in custody