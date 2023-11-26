Occupiers form database of "unreliable people" in Crimea, - NRC

The Russians are expanding the staff of the "Center for Countering Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea" (Center E), which is responsible for identifying "unreliable persons".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Center.

It is noted that "Center E" monitors information resources (social networks, Telegram channels, blogs, forums, sites with the ability to comment). Their main task is to identify "unreliable persons" and enter them into a specialized database "AIS Extremist". The reason for entering such a database may be comments or even reactions to posts criticizing Russian aggression or expressing a pro-Ukrainian position.

"In cooperation with Roskomnadzor, they block information resources that publish information unfavorable to the Kremlin. Also, the staff of this center conducts special checks of candidates for positions in the occupation administrations, as well as at critical infrastructure facilities. It is known for certain that the occupiers have already entered data on about 7 thousand people into their database. In particular, more than a thousand of them are representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people," the statement said.

Read more: During day, enemy shelled Sumy region five times