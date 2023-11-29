ENG
Germany to contribute additional €11.5 million to NATO-Ukraine fund, - Burbock

Germany is making an additional €11.5 million contribution to the NATO-Ukraine Trust Fund.

According to Censor.NET, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock tweeted this information.

"The NATO-Ukraine Council will be the driving force that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO. NATO standards, capability planning and reform of the armed forces are key to this process. Germany is making an additional contribution of 11.5 million euros to the NATO-Ukraine Trust Fund," wrote Burbock.

