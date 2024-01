Russian occupation forces attacked Tyahynka in the Kherson region, injuring 3 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RMA press service.

"A 65-year-old man was seriously injured. The condition of two women, 64 and 73 years old, is assessed as moderate.

The victims were taken to hospital for medical care," the statement said.

