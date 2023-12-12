ENG
Woman wounded in Russian shelling of Krasnohorivka

This morning, Russian occupants struck at the private sector in Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Suspilne, this was reported by Anastasia Miedviedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office.

"On December 12, 2023, in the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked the private sector of Krasnohorivka. According to preliminary data, the Russian military fired on the settlement with artillery and tanks. A 58-year-old local resident sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the impact of the munitions on the territory of her home," the spokeswoman said.

It is also reported that the woman was injured when she was outside trying to catch a cell phone connection to call her family.

