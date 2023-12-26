Crew of "Novocherkassk" in occupied Feodosia was destroyed, - Ihnat

As a result of the destruction of the Russian Novocherkassk large landing ship in occupied Feodosia, the port infrastructure was also damaged.

Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform that this was announced by the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

"The top event of this night is the destruction of another Russian warship, which will join the Black Sea Fleet squadron led by the "Moskva" flagship, which was sunk earlier. There was a photo of the skeleton of this ship, with everything burned to the ground. After that explosion, it became clear that not only the ship itself was destroyed, but also some port infrastructure, perhaps some support vessels that were nearby, and certainly the crew of the ship that was nearby. That is why this is a very powerful event for us - we destroyed both the ship and the occupiers through well-coordinated actions," he said.

Answering a question about the state of Russian air defence in the occupied Crimea, the spokesman noted that the enemy still has a fairly large number of air defence systems of various types of short, medium and long-range. When conducting special operations, the Defence Forces take this factor into account to determine the location of the strike.

"There are certain tactical techniques used by our pilots to ensure that the maximum number of air attack assets reach their target," Ihnat explained.

Earlier it was reported that the attack destroyed a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk. The Russian Defence Ministry claims that the ship was "damaged".

