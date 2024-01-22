ENG
Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

Today, 22 January, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Polish Prime Minister.

As noted, Tusk is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Туск на київському вокзалі

Read more: Tusk plans to visit Kyiv "in coming days", wants to discuss details of visit with Duda

