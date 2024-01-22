Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO
Today, 22 January, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Polish Prime Minister.
As noted, Tusk is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password