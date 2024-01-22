Security agencies investigated 66 criminal proceedings against Russian assets - Kostin

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s security agencies have investigated 66 criminal proceedings involving assets owned directly or indirectly by Russian citizens.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, the security agencies have investigated 66 criminal proceedings involving assets that directly or indirectly belong to citizens of the Russian Federation. Another 114 criminal proceedings concerning crimes committed by business entities associated with the Russian Federation were investigated by the National Police," Kostin said.

He specified that in the course of investigating these proceedings, the corporate rights of 91 Ukrainian legal entities, business entities with beneficial owners of Russian citizens and state-owned enterprises of the Russian Federation, worth more than UAH 22 billion, were seized and transferred to the management of the ARMA.

"In the course of investigations, the National Police seized Russian and Belarusian assets worth almost UAH 6 billion, seized and transferred to ARMA more than 260 real estate objects. These include integral property complexes, enterprises, factories, private port complexes, office, and residential premises, etc., more than 400 vehicles and special equipment, industrial equipment, and products worth more than USD 1.1 billion," Kostin said.