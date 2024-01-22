Zelenskyy on blocking checkpoints on Polish-Ukrainian border: Critical issues can be resolved at level of governments

Solidarity with Ukraine should not be destroyed by any obstacles, including the protest of Polish carriers at the Ukrainian border. All issues can be resolved at the governmental level.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a briefing in Kyiv after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I welcome the work of the Polish government to remove such obstacles. And we understand the depth of the reasons that led to this situation. But we pay attention first and foremost to the depth of the threat to both our peoples," he said.

According to him, "all existing critical issues can be resolved at the governmental level".

Read more: Blockage of two checkpoints on border of Romania and Ukraine continues

"We have much more opportunities for our peoples and the whole of Europe to increase and strengthen energy potential. This applies, in particular, to the expansion of the relevant infrastructure of energy ties between Ukraine and Poland. Our government officials will work on this," he said.

In his opinion, "it would be worthwhile to form a special advisory group between the states, between our governments, to support Ukraine on its way to the European Union. And I am sure we will be together in the European Union and we will be together in NATO."

Earlier it was reported that the Polish government had reached an agreement with the blockers of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The protest is currently suspended. On 16 January, Polish protesters stopped blocking the Yagodyn checkpoint, and the entire border with Poland is now unblocked. According to the Ukrainian side, Ukraine has implemented almost all the measures agreed with Poland to unblock the border.