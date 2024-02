Russians once again attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A 29-year-old woman was injured in another shelling.

She was taken to hospital, where the victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an arm injury. Kherson residents are providing medical assistance," the statement said.

