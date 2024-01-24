Ruscists attacked Sadove in Kherson region, injuring man

Russian troops shelled Sadove village in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"A local resident was injured in the Russian shelling of Sadove village. The 50-year-old man sustained contusion, blast and brain injuries, as well as a shoulder injury. "An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he is being treated," the statement said.

