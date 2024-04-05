Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of Kharkiv, strikes on Borova, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Izium districts, there are dead and wounded

Over the past day, the Russians fired artillery and mortars at at least 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, in particular, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotliarivka. Ohirtseve was hit by airstrikes.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

On the morning of April 5, at 04:19 a.m., there was enemy shelling of Borova from MLRS, two private houses were damaged. No casualties.

On the evening of April 4, at 10 p.m., the Russians shelled a civilian maintenance station in Kharkiv. 4 cars and window glazing of a 5-story building were damaged. No casualties.

In the village of Hlyboke, Kharkiv district, a two-story building and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the GAB shelling. There are no casualties.

As a result of hostilities in the village of Kucherivka, Kupyansky District, a residential building and an outbuilding burned. No casualties.

During the day, the enemy shelled the villages of Kolisnyivka and Kindrasivka. In the latter, outbuildings, a house and two cars burned as a result of shelling.

On April 4, as a result of enemy shelling of the land plot between the village of A 36-year-old employee of an agricultural enterprise died in Berezivka and the village of Korotych. 55-year-old and 21-year-old men were also injured and hospitalized. 3 agricultural machines were damaged.

In the village of Cherneshchyna of the Izium district, two private houses were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers. No casualties.

