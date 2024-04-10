US will consider China responsible for Russia’s success in Ukraine

Washington has warned that it will hold Beijing responsible if Moscow succeeds in Ukraine amid deepening cooperation between the Russian Federation and China.

This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

He said that Washington directly told Beijing: if cooperation with Moscow continues, it will affect relations between the United States and China. "We're not going to stand by and say everything's fine," Campbell emphasized.

"We will consider this not just as a unique action by Russia, but as a joint set of actions supported by China as well as North Korea. This is against our interests," he said.

According to him, maintaining peace and stability in Europe is historically the most important mission for the United States.