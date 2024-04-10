Zelenskyy: Russians have their propaganda lobbies everywhere in world

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russians and their propagandists have their representatives on every continent: in America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

He said this in an interview with Politico, Censor.NET reports.

"They have their lobbies everywhere: in the US, in the EU, in Britain, in Latin America, and in Africa. When we talk about the Congress, do you notice how they work with society in the United States?" the Ukrainian leader said.

He also said that the Russians have managed to spread their propaganda influence around the world. According to him, some American citizens are very effective in carrying out the work of Russian propagandists in the US media.

"They pump their narratives through the media. These are not Russian citizens or people from Russia, no. They are representatives of certain media groups, US citizens. It is they who spread the relevant messages in the media, sometimes very pro-Russian," the president added.

