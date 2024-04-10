Occupiers hit Vovchansk with KABs, destroyed hospital
Russian troops launched two guided aerial bombs at Vovchansk.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Medical Association, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to Syniehubov, the strikes completely destroyed the polyclinic.
"At this moment, we know about one victim, a 34-year-old man with shrapnel wounds was hospitalised in a medical institution," the statement said.
Earlier it was reported that racists struck in the Kharkiv region, a shop and a pharmacy are on fire, there may be people under the rubble
