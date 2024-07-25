AFU General Staff: There were 103 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day, enemy is actively attacking in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka directions

As of 4 p.m., 103 combat engagements took place. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction, and has also increased the number of offensive and assault operations in the Kurakhove and Vremivka directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Five settlements were hit by enemy mortar attacks. In particular, Studenok, Novovasylivka, Slavgorod, Velyka Pysarivka and Oleksandrivka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region is under enemy bombardment. Since the beginning of the day, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, the Russians have conducted 13 air strikes using 28 GABs. They targeted the areas of Ukrainian settlements Vesele, Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Ruska Lozova and Pytomnyk.

In addition, in the Kharkiv sector, the Russians launched four unsuccessful attacks near Hlyboke and two attacks near Vovchansk, where one firefight is currently underway. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions near Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka and Stepova Novoselivka. One battle is over, four more are ongoing.

Read more: Over 90 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy concentrated on Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - AFU General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked the positions of Ukrainian units 10 times near the settlements of Makiivka and Nevske, as well as in the area of Serebrianskyi forest. Our defenders repelled six enemy attacks, four are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Mykolaivka during the day. As a result of the clashes, he was defeated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations near Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Maiske and Hryhorivka. Defense forces repelled six attacks, two more are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers also attacked eight times near Zalizne, New York and Pivnichne. Five battles are over, three are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians conducted assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha, Paraskoviivka, Novozhelanne and Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 18 attacks, nine engagements are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. Ten battles were completed, four are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, three enemy attacks near Velyka Novosilka are currently underway. Our defenders repelled another ten attacks in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Vodiane and Rozdolne.

Read more: Enemy is concentrating its efforts near Pivnichne and Zalizne. Toretsk is actively bombarded - General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Mala Tokmachka, Yurkivka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky. Two attacks were repelled and two more are ongoing.

The enemy was unsuccessful in the Prydniprovskyi direction, attacking Ukrainian defenses on the left bank of the Dnipro River three times.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.