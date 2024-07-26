Explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea: Saky airfield is on fire. VIDEO

On the night of 26 July, powerful explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to preliminary reports, the Saky airfield in the Yevpatoria district is on fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel Krymskiy vetr.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, the UAV hit an ammunition depot at the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka. The detonation of the ammunition was heard at a considerable distance.

A large-scale fire broke out. The detonation of ammunition continues.

Locals reported that fire trucks and ambulances were heading towards the airfield. They also note that air defence forces were allegedly operating in the region.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants are building fortifications near the Crimean bridge. PHOTO.