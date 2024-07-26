Enemy attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions - "Ukrenergo"
On the night of 26 July, Russian UAVs attacked energy facilities in the Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrenergo.
As a result of the hostile attack, household and industrial consumers in certain districts of the Zhytomyr region lost power.
According to the company, as of the morning of 26 July, power supply was restored to most consumers. Repair works are ongoing.
To recap, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said that an enemy drone hit a dormitory, injuring a person.
