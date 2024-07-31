Tree fell in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv: 1 person died, 3 were hospitalised (updated)

A tree fell in Taras Shevchenko Park in Kyiv due to strong winds, injuring 4 people and taking them to hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Doctors are hospitalising four victims of a fallen tree in Taras Shevchenko Park as a result of wind gusts," the statement said.



The agency added that all utilities are on site. Rescuers from the Kyiv Rescue Service are helping to remove the tree.

Later, law enforcement officers reported that one of the injured women died in hospital. Another is in serious condition.

See more: Unknown people have been setting fire to trees in Holosievodistrict for several days in row. PHOTOS

According to the Ukrainian Weather Service, wind gusts in the capital will reach 15-20 m/s on 30 July.

Experts advise to stay away from billboards, power lines, large trees, do not park vehicles near them, close windows tightly, and remove objects that could fall out of balconies and loggias during strong winds. It is advisable to refrain from walking in green areas.

We remind you that in case of falling trees or branches, call the emergency dispatch service of "Kyivzelenbud": 0442724018.