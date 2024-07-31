More than 30 attack drones were destroyed over Kyiv and on its outskirts: no casualties or damage in capital - KCMA

Last night, the ruscists carried out one of the most massive drone attacks in the entire war! The main target of the aggressor was Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

According to him, the enemy sent many dozens of its drones to the Ukrainian capital. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv by enemy drones in July! It was the most massive for the capital in 2024 in terms of the number of UAVs used.

How many drones have been destroyed over Kyiv?

"The air alert lasted over 7 hours. Enemy drones came at Kyiv in waves and from almost every possible direction. More than three dozen drones were destroyed by air defence forces and means in the airspace of Kyiv and on the outskirts! (The type of UAV and the exact number will be made public by the Air Force)," the statement said.

According to the current situation in Kyiv, there are no casualties or damage. The data is preliminary and is being updated.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had massively attacked Ukraine with Shaheds, and the threat remains in some regions.