KCMA specified that more than 40 drones were destroyed over Kyiv and on approaches: without victims or destruction

During the morning's second wave of drone strikes, enemy UAVs continued to attack Kyiv in waves from certain directions. But not a single drone reached its goal.

As Censor.NET informs, Serhii Popko, head of the KCMA, announced this on Telegram.

How many drones were destroyed over Kyiv?

Air defense forces hit several more enemy attack drones and means. In general, during these two waves, more than four dozen enemy UAVs were shot down in the airspace of Kyiv and on the approaches to the capital.

The Air Force will provide the exact figures.

See more: Tree fell in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv: 1 person died, 3 were hospitalized (updated)

"Under the conditions of such a dense and massive air attack, our forces and means of anti-aircraft defense worked perfectly! In Kyiv, at the moment there are no casualties or destruction!" Popko clarified.

Earlier, he noted that more than 30 attack drones were destroyed over Kyiv and on the approach. In the morning, an air alert was again announced in Kyiv.