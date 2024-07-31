Ukraine is increasing the pace of mobilization, drafting up to 30,000 people into the Defence Forces every month.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of The New York Times.

"The Ukrainian authorities refused to disclose the conscription figures, citing confidentiality of the information. Three military experts with knowledge of the figures said that since May, when the new mobilization law came into force, Kyiv has been drafting up to 30,000 people a month," the newspaper writes.

According to the interlocutors, this is two to three times as many as during the last winter months, and roughly the same number as the Russian army conscripts each month. This figure could not be independently confirmed.

Sources note that the mobilization has not yet led to a significant strengthening of Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

Many recruits are still completing their training and have not yet arrived at the front. And some of the recruits who have arrived are physically unfit for combat, according to members of Ukrainian units. At the same time, several brigades deployed on the battlefield reported an increase in the number of recruits they have received in recent weeks.

Lieutenant Serhiy Skibchyk, the spokesman for the 65th Brigade, said: "The situation is somewhat improving compared to the end of 2023 when there was an acute shortage of people."

