Priest of Church of "Jehovah’s Witnesses", who refused to be mobilised because of his religious beliefs, was sentenced to 3 years in prison

In Sumy region, a priest of the Church of "Jehovah's Witnesses", who categorically refused to be mobilised because of his religious beliefs, was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

This is stated in the verdict of the Okhtyrka City District Court of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

According to the court, the suspect is a reserve officer. On 1 March 2024, the Military Medical Commission declared him fit for mobilisation. On 22 March, at his place of residence, the TCR officers tried to serve the man with a summons, but he categorically refused to receive it and did not arrive to be sent to the military unit.

At the trial, the man denied his guilt. He said that he was a priest of the "Religious Centre of Jehovah's Witnesses in Ukraine". The defendant claimed that he could not take up arms because of his religious beliefs, and that he had not been offered alternative service.

Another priest confirmed the suspect's words.

A TCR employee reported that the man "refused to receive a military summons on religious grounds, a refusal act was drawn up, which the latter read. There is no alternative service during martial law, but there are various specialities, without the use of weapons".

The court analysed the case file and found the man guilty under Article 336 of the Criminal Code. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison.