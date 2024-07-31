Ukraine has capacity to produce 3 million drones per year. Financing is necessary - Ministry of Strategy and Industry

Ukraine currently has the production capacity to produce 3 million drones per year. However, this requires funding.

Anna Gvozdiar, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries and Industry of Ukraine said this during the Brave1 Precision hackathon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Suspilne".

We have a sufficiently large production capacity, we can produce more than 3 million drones of various types today. For this we need funding," says Gvozdiar.

According to her, the state can cover only part of these needs, and foreign partners cover the rest. In particular, Canada agreed to purchase part of Ukrainian-made drones for the Ukrainian army. Negotiations are also underway with other countries, in particular the United Kingdom.

"We have sufficiently developed at the expense of both state and private capacities, regarding products of various types for drones. More than a million drones - it is clear that more than a million ammunition is needed for them," said Gvozdiar.

Currently, the Ministry of Strategy is developing a line of drones with ammunition, which is necessary for the Ukrainian army. Further, the issue of their unification will be discussed. Hvozdyar added that different needs require different drones.