Saturday will be without power outages - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, August 3, there will be no power outages.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"If the situation changes, further information on restrictive measures will be provided. If possible, use powerful electrical appliances from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.," the company said.

As a reminder, on 2 August, no power cuts will be applied throughout Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption had stabilised at the same level, taking into account the shutdown of a number of power units, which allows us to avoid the use of blackout schedules at the moment.

As previously reported, Ukrenergo predicts that in August, September and October, power restrictions are likely to occur in the evening, and to help avoid them, people should use powerful appliances during the day.

