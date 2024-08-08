The Vladimir Putin Administration spent almost three days thinking about how the propaganda media should talk about the military operation in the Kursk region and came up with the idea that it should be compared to the Battle of Kursk and assured that Putin "will not leave anyone in trouble."

This is reported by Medusa, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, the Kremlin ordered the state and loyal media "not to escalate the situation" around the invasion of the Kursk region. This was told by two employees of such media. They are advised to avoid discussions about the opening of a "new front" in every possible way - and to compare what is happening to the Battle of Kursk during World War II.

Read more: Railway stations in three cities in Kursk region are closed to passengers

In addition, journalists are not allowed to talk about the possible advance of Ukrainian troops to the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located, so that the audience does not have a "feeling of a nuclear threat."

Instead of mentioning the nuclear power plant, the media should talk about the "successes of the Russian army," which allegedly prevents Ukrainian troops from advancing deep into the Kursk region. Journalists are advised to focus on the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces on civilians and emphasize that children were injured during them.

Another recommended focus for news stories is the "unity and cohesion of people" who come to blood donation centers and host evacuated residents of the Suzha district of the Kursk region in their homes.

Read more: Ukraine has right to defend itself against Russia. Remember, this is region where Russians attack Ukrainians - White House

However, journalists are advised to place special emphasis on the "efforts" of the federal authorities, Vladimir Putin and the government, which "do not leave anyone in trouble."

Medusa's interlocutors from pro-Kremlin media outlets note that they received the order only on Thursday afternoon, almost three days after the start of the invasion of the Kursk region. They assume that the Kremlin did not understand the scale of what was happening, so they could not draw up the "guidance on what to do and how" more quickly.