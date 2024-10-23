HIMARS missile destroys Russian Buk-M2 SAMS with direct hit. VIDEO
The Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system (SAMS). The Russian army lost a $300 million air defense system. Ukrainian soldiers attacked the SAMS with the help of the American HIMARS missile system.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by our fighters has been posted online.
