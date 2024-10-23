ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7758 visitors online
News War
17 737 33

HIMARS missile destroys Russian Buk-M2 SAMS with direct hit. VIDEO

The Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system (SAMS). The Russian army lost a $300 million air defense system. Ukrainian soldiers attacked the SAMS with the help of the American HIMARS missile system.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by our fighters has been posted online.

Watch more: Border guards destroy enemy’s "Strela-10" anti-aircraft missile system. VIDEO

Author: 

HIMARS (204) anti-aircraft missile systems (164) Southern Defence Forces (233)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 