"e-Entrepreneur: Diia launched testing of five more services for business

The Diia portal has expanded the list of services in e-Entrepreneur by launching beta testing of five new services.

This was reported by the Diia press service.

"We are expanding the capabilities of the e-Entrepreneur comprehensive service and adding new services - from registering a cash register to hiring a new employee. Start or scale your business with Diia. In a few clicks, without traveling to different institutions and piles of paperwork," the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation added.

From now on, Ukrainians will be able to register in one e-Entrepreneur application:

notification of the use of a single account;

notice of hiring an employee;

application for registration of cash registers;

application for registration of the software cash register;

notification of taxable objects (Form 20-OPP).

As the Ministry of Digital Transformation reminded, the e-Entrepreneur comprehensive service was launched on the Diia portal six months ago, and since then, Ukrainians have already submitted 1,870 applications.

As reported, the Ministry of Economy has launched an opportunity for entrepreneurs to apply online and receive a conclusion on the extension of payment deadlines in the field of international settlements.