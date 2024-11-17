At least 183 civilians killed in October in Ukraine as result of Russian shelling - UN

In October 2024, at least 183 civilians were killed and 903 injured in Ukraine due to Russian attacks. 45% of the victims were over 60 years old, nine children were killed and 49 were injured,

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

The organization notes that from February 24, 2022, after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to the end of October 2024, 12,162 civilians were killed and 26,919 were injured.

The report states: "the total number of civilian casualties is likely to be underestimated in cities where prolonged intense fighting was taking place at the beginning of the Russian armed attack in 2022, such as Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Siverskodonetsk (Luhansk region)."

It is also noted that "the Russian armed forces have intensified attacks using long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (barrage munitions) across the country, with over 1,900 such strikes reportedly recorded in the month."

"Impacts or falling debris from intercepted munitions have killed 6 civilians and injured 21 others, as well as damaged civilian property and infrastructure. In addition to the loss of life and injuries, the almost daily frequency of these attacks, coupled with the constant sounding of air raid sirens, has caused a significant deterioration in the living conditions of the civilian population," the UN report says.

See more: Fire at infrastructure facility in Rivne region caused by enemy strike is extinguished. PHOTOS

Experts emphasized that "in October, 80% of civilian casualties (deaths and injuries) were recorded near the front line, in particular as a result of aerial bombardment, artillery shelling, strikes from multiple launch rocket systems and short-range unmanned aerial vehicles. The largest number of victims was in the Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions."

"The majority of civilian casualties (94%) and damage to educational and medical facilities (96%) in October occurred in government-controlled territory. At least six attacks on vessels and seaport infrastructure in government-controlled territory (Odesa region) occurred in October. One attack targeted a port in the territory occupied by the Russian Federation (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report concluded.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine operates on the basis of an agreement between the Ukrainian government and OHCHR of July 31, 2014.