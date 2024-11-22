Exploded grenades in village council in Zakarpattia region: MP Batryn sentenced to life in prison

MP Serhii Batryn, who blew up grenades in the building of the Keretske village council in Zakarpattia, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"Prosecutors proved in court that on 15 December 2023, in the village of Keretsky, Khust district, during a meeting of the village council, the convict committed a terrorist attack. He threw grenades on the floor, which immediately detonated.

More than 20 people were injured by the grenades. Two deputies of the village council died of multiple shrapnel wounds. One of them died the day after the incident, the other - a month later. It was established that the deputy had been preparing for this in advance. A few months before, he had purchased two RGD-5 fragmentation offensive grenades and an F-1 hand-held fragmentation defensive grenade, which he kept at his place of residence," the statement said.

A civil lawsuit has been filed against the MP to compensate for the property damage caused to the Keretsky village council as a result of the terrorist attack, the PGO noted.

MP detonates grenades in building of Keretske village council in Zakarpattia region

The police classified the MP's actions as a terrorist act.

