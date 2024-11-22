Ukraine has plan to force Putin to peace - Sybiha

Ukraine, together with its partners, has developed a clear plan to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to peace.

According to Censor.NET, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"There is no policy of appeasement. We have already had such experience in history, in particular before World War II. Putin understands only force. The way to peace is through a demonstration of force. And that is why we are talking about the "way to peace through strength" approach," the minister said.

According to him, the peace plan consists of several key elements:

inviting Ukraine to join NATO;

lifting of all restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia;

additional supply of air defense systems;

strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and developing its own arms production to reduce dependence on partners.

In addition, Ukraine plans to form new brigades and reserves, ensure immediate supply of weapons, and support the national drone production program.

"That is, we have a clear plan and specific elements that, together with our partners, will allow us to make this "path to peace through strength" the most effective," emphasized Sybiha.

