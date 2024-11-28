Explosions rang out in Kyiv and Mykolaiv: missile defence systems are working (updated)

Explosions have been heard in Kyiv and Mykolaiv, and Russia is attacking with missiles.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Censor.NET informs.

Air defence forces are operating in the capital, he said.

Previously, the Air Force reported the movement of missiles towards Kyiv.

At the same time, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych also reported explosions in the city.

According to the KCMA, as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, debris was recorded falling in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. Preliminarily, on an open area. There was no information on casualties or damage.

There are also reports of debris falling in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

"Preliminary, on the territory of the enterprise. Several outbuildings and a truck were slightly damaged. There was no fire. There was no information on casualties," the CMA added.

