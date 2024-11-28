Biden administration prepares new $725 million military aid package for Ukraine, including anti-personnel mines - Reuters

The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing a new $725 million arms package for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to two unnamed US officials.

According to a source familiar with the plan, the Biden administration plans to provide a variety of weapons from US stockpiles. These include anti-personnel mines, drones, "Stinger" missiles and ammunition for the HIMARS Highly Mobile Artillery Rocket System. The package is also expected to include cluster munitions.

The official announcement of the new aid package may come to Congress as early as Monday. The content and size of this package may change in the coming days before Biden's expected signature.

"The United States has not exported landmines in decades, and their use is controversial because of the potential harm to civilians. Although more than 160 countries have signed a treaty banning their use, Kyiv has been asking for them since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in early 2022," the agency emphasises.

Russian troops are known to use such weapons on the front line.

The mines that will be sent to Ukraine are "non-persistent" mines, with a power system that works only for a short time. Unlike old landmines, they will not pose a threat to civilians indefinitely.

