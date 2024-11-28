Drone operators of 3rd SAB destroy enemy vehicles and infantrymen. VIDEO

A video with fragments of the combat work of drone operators from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the destruction of enemy equipment and soldiers.

"A selection of explosive footage of the accurate work of kamikaze drones and enemy losses in the Kharkiv region. Enemy vehicles and manpower are under attack. We found and destroyed camouflaged armoured vehicles: minus tanks, a cannon and a bater. We smoked out the enemy infantry from houses, shelters and underground. The occupiers cannot hide from our "death UAVs" in any hole. The unmanned systems battalion of the Third Assault Brigade is working!" the commentary to the video reads.

