ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10815 visitors online
News War
4 087 3

Drone operators of 3rd SAB destroy enemy vehicles and infantrymen. VIDEO

A video with fragments of the combat work of drone operators from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the destruction of enemy equipment and soldiers.

"A selection of explosive footage of the accurate work of kamikaze drones and enemy losses in the Kharkiv region. Enemy vehicles and manpower are under attack. We found and destroyed camouflaged armoured vehicles: minus tanks, a cannon and a bater. We smoked out the enemy infantry from houses, shelters and underground. The occupiers cannot hide from our "death UAVs" in any hole. The unmanned systems battalion of the Third Assault Brigade is working!" the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: 3rd SAB clears Kopanky in Kharkiv region, where occupiers broke through, and captures new batch of prisoners. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2276) 3rd SAB (281)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 