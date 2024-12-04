Enemy advances in Kurakhove and near Sukhi Yaly, Kostiantynopolske, Dachenske and Pushkine - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Sukhi Yaly (a village of the Kurakhivska urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Kostiantynopolske (a village of the Kurakhivska urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Dachenske (a village of the Pokrovsk urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Pushkine (a village of the Pokrovsk urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and in Kurakhove (the administrative centre of the Kurakhivska urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Earlier, the monitors reported that the Defence Forces had liberated Novomlynsk in Kupyansk district.