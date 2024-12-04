Zelenskyy dismisses Tasheva from post of permanent representative in ARC

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Tamila Tasheva from the post of the President's Permanent Representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To dismiss Tamila TASHEVA from the post of Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the text of the decree reads.

The dismissal took place in accordance with the application submitted by Tasheva.

On Facebook, Tasheva thanked the President, colleagues and international partners for their cooperation.

Tamila Tasheva had been the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea since 25 April 2022.

On 29 October, it became known that MP Oleh Makarov, a member of the "Voice" party, had died. The 24th and 25th numbers on the party's list, Ivan Prymachenko, CEO of the online educational platform Prometheus, and Pavlo Kukhta, former Deputy Minister of Economy, refused to run for the Rada. Therefore, Tasheva could be the next to receive this right.

On 25 November, the CEC recognised Tasheva as an elected member of parliament in a nationwide multi-mandate constituency. This happened after Ivan Prymachenko, a member of the "Voice" party, resigned from his seat.

