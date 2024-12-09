Soldiers of 71st SRB attacked enemy armored vehicle, destroying it along with Russian troops inside. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict devastating losses on the enemy at the frontline. This time, UAV pilots of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade carried out precise kamikaze drone strikes on enemy armoured vehicle, destroying them along with the Russian troops inside.
Thanks to the precise work of drone operators, all attempts by the occupiers to break through the defence failed, Censor.NET reports.
