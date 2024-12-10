In Toretsk, battles are going on "for every house, or even room in house" - DeepState

It is impossible to say which part of the city of Toretsk is controlled by Ukrainian troops and which by the Russian army.

This quote from Anastasiia Bobovnikova, the spokesperson for the "Luhansk" OTGT, was cited by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"It's hard to disagree, because it's true. Active fighting continues in the city, with very close contact, where units of the Defence Forces are fighting for literally every house, or even a room in the house. The enemy's joint forces are present in our rear, and our joint forces are in theirs. That is why even the OTGT does not have a complete picture of the line of contact, because no one has it," the osinters write.

It is noted that the enemy continues assault operations along Druzhby Street and Vasyl Stus Street in the city centre. It is having some success. In addition, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the mine of the state-owned enterprise "Toretskvuhillia". Several times the enemy was spotted on the mine's spoil heaps.

"Very active fighting is taking place in the 'Zabalka' neighbourhood in the south of Toretsk. The enemy is infiltrating the neighbourhood's buildings and trying to gain a foothold with infantry to further control the area and advance," the statement said.

