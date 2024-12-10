Russians have advanced in the area of 10 settlements in Donetsk and Kursk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Deepstate.

"The enemy has advanced near Novoolenivka, Voznesenka, Plekhovo, Oleksandriia, Hrodivka, Vidrodzhennia, Petrivka, in Sontsivka, Novotroitske and Shevchenkove. Save Pokrovsk from the commander of the OTG "Donetsk" ...", the osinters call.

