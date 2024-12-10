Russian troops launch rocket attacks on Zlatopil in Kharkiv region: 10 people injured (updated)

On the morning of 10 December 2024, Russian troops attacked the town of Zlatopil, Lozova district, Kharkiv region.

This was announced in the telegram channel by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched a missile attack.

"At the moment, there are five victims. Details are being established," Syniehubov said.

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information

According to the RMA, the hit was recorded near a banking institution, and other non-residential buildings and civilian cars were damaged.

Later, Syniehubov informed that the number of victims had increased to eight people.

"Repeated strikes were recorded," he added.

Later, Syniehubov said that ten people were injured as a result of two shelling attacks on Zlatopil.

"Two more women were injured as a result of a repeated rocket attack and hospitalised in a medical facility. The repeated shelling damaged the administrative building," the statement said.

A total of 10 people were injured. Among them are two men aged 49 and 59 and eight women aged 29 to 62. Eight people were hospitalised.

The information is being updated.

Earlier, the Air Force recorded the movement of a high-speed target in the direction of Poltava region through Kharkiv region.