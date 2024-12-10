Naval forces repel Russian assaults with drones and Mastiff armoured vehicles. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed enemy infantry using drones and British Mastiff armoured vehicles.

The Ukrainian Navy demonstrated how it uses drones to detect Russian infantry and effectively repel assaults.

"This time, the enemy infantry hoped to go unnoticed, but our drone operators detected their attempted landing in time. And there is only one response from us: destruction," the video says.

British Mastiff armoured vehicles were used to fight the invaders, which significantly increase the effectiveness of combat operations. The Navy emphasises the importance of international support: "British Mastiff armoured personnel carriers in the hands of our soldiers become effective tools in the fight against the occupiers, strengthening the fighters and saving lives," the statement said.

Mastiff

The Mastiff is a British armoured patrol vehicle that provides a high level of protection against mines, explosive devices and bullets. It is widely used in NATO missions and has been donated to Ukraine as part of military assistance.

